Soderstrom failed to record a point in 16 NHL games this season.

Soderstrom had 19 points in 32 outings with AHL Tucson, but he wasn't able to do much at the NHL level. It's too early to worry about the 21-year-old's production -- he's yet to grab a full-time role, but he should get a chance to compete for one in 2022-23, though competition could be fierce among the Coyotes' numerous defensive prospects.