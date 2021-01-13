Soderstrom, who had been in quarantine, is listed on the taxi squad ahead of Thursday's home tilt against the Sharks.

The talented Swedish defenseman made his way back from the IIHF World Junior Championships, and he should be eager to showcase the supreme two-way skills that made him the 11th overall pick from the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Soderstrom still needs to be recalled to the Coyotes in order to play in a given contest, but he will, at the very least, benefit from being able to practice and travel with the club.