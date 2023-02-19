Soderstrom notched an assist, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Kings.

Soderstrom has been with the big club for a little over a week, and this was his first helper in four games. The 21-year-old has added six blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in a limited role on the third pairing. While he's not yet trusted to see big minutes yet, the first-round pick from 2019 could have a chance to grow into a larger role over the remainder of the campaign. He's an intriguing prospect for dynasty managers, but he can probably be left on the waiver wire in redraft formats.