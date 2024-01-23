Soderstrom was recalled from AHL Tucson on Tuesday.
Matt Dumba is dealing with an upper-body injury, so Soderstrom could make his season debut with the Coyotes on Wednesday versus Florida if Dumba is unavailable. Soderstrom has picked up eight goals and 21 points through 38 AHL appearances this year.
More News
-
Coyotes' Victor Soderstrom: Dropped to AHL•
-
Coyotes' Victor Soderstrom: Sent to taxi squad•
-
Coyotes' Victor Soderstrom: Sends helper Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Victor Soderstrom: Bags apple Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Victor Soderstrom: Gathers power-play assist•
-
Coyotes' Victor Soderstrom: Logs power-play helper•