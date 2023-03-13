Soderstrom logged an assist, three blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Wild.

It was a case of mixed results for Soderstrom, though it's encouraging that he's picked up four helpers over his last six games. The 22-year-old continues to see fairly sheltered minutes on the third pairing, which should help keep his confidence intact as he adjusts to the NHL. Soderstrom has five assists, 16 shots on net, 23 blocked shots, eight PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 15 appearances.