Soderstrom was recalled to Arizona's taxi squad Monday.
Soderstrom has appeared in two NHL games this season, but they both came in late January. Now that the 11th overall pick in the 2019 draft has had more time to work on his game at the AHL level, Soderstrom will hope to crack the Coyotes' lineup again over their final few games.
