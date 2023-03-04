Soderstrom produced an assist in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Soderstrom is likely to get a chance at an everyday NHL role for the rest of the season following the Coyotes' trades of Jakob Chychrun and Shayne Gostisbehere prior to the trade deadline. In Friday's contest, Soderstrom was listed on the first pairing, but he logged just 16:24 of ice time. The 22-year-old has two helpers, a minus-1 rating, 16 blocked shots, six PIM, five shots on goal and four hits through 10 outings.