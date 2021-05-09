Soderstrom registered an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Soderstrom finished the campaign with a goal and an assist in four appearances, both of which came in the Coyotes' last two games. The first-round pick from 2019 had only nine points in 30 contests with AHL Tucson, but Soderstrom will likely have a chance to compete for an NHL roster spot ahead of next season.