Head coach Rick Tocchet said Sunday that Soderstrom is "a couple days" away from joining Coyotes' training camp, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Soderstrom is still quarantining after traveling back from the IIHF World Junior Championships. The Swedish defenseman produced five assists over five games at the tournament. Soderstrom likely won't be available for the season opener against the Sharks due to the quick turnaround, and it's unclear if he's in the big club's plans this season anyway.