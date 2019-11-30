The Red Wings traded Saarijarvi to Arizona in exchange for goaltender Eric Comrie.

The Red Wings bring in much-needed goaltender depth, while the Coyotes take a prospect in need of a fresh environment. Saarijarvi -- a 2015 third-round pick -- has played in 83 games for AHL Grand Rapids since the start of last season, posting two goals and 15 assists. The 22-year-old will report to AHL Tucson and look to continue his development.