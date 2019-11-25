Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Assembles modest point streak
Hinostroza scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Oilers.
Hinostroza tallied in the second period, giving the Coyotes a 3-2 lead that lasted for almost 20 minutes before Markus Granlund equalized for the Oilers in the third. Hinostroza has a three-game point streak with two goals and a helper. The winger is up to nine points and 48 shots on goal in 25 contests this season.
