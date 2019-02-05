Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Brushes twine
Hinostroza lit the lamp in Monday's loss to the Stars.
Hinostroza was lingering the the blind spot of Ben Bishop when the Coyotes forced a turnover on the blue line. That's when Lawson Crouse found Hinostroza in the slot, and Hinostroza beat an out-of-position Bishop to bring the game within one. The 24-year-old has a hot hand with four goals in the last five games, but his 36.3 shooting percentage isn't sustainable.
