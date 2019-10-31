Hinostroza was held scoreless with one shot in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Montreal.

After scoring a career-high 39 points last season, Hinostroza has started the season off slow with only two points in 12 games. He has been limited by playing two minutes less per game -- 12:57 on average compared to 15:16 last season -- as well as not being on either power-play units. Without seeing any time on the man advantage, it's hard to see any fantasy value in the 25-year-old.