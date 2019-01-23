Hinostroza scored two goals and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

He had an identical one goal and two helpers in 11 games since returning from a lower-body injury in late December, so Hinostroza's scoring outburst was decidedly unexpected. The 24-year-old now has seven goals and 18 points through 39 games on the season, and while he should top last season's career-high 25 points, his fantasy appeal is still very limited.