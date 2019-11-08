Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Churns out helper
Hinostroza managed an assist in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Hinostroza had the secondary helper on a Jakob Chychrun goal in the second period. The 25-year-old winger is up to four points and 20 shots in 16 appearances this season.
