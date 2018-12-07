Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Considered week-to-week
Hinostroza is week-to-week with a lower-body injury, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Hinostroza's absence will test the Coyotes' depth up front, but it shouldn't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only notched four goals and 12 points in 27 games this campaign. The 24-year-old American will undoubtedly be placed on injured reserve for the duration of his absence.
