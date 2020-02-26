Hinostroza posted a shorthanded assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Panthers.

Hinostroza set up Brad Richardson for the goal in the first period. The assist snapped a seven-game drought for Hinostroza, who has 21 points through 64 contests. The 25-year-old has added 121 shots, a plus-2 rating and 49 hits this season, but he's typically played in a bottom-six role lately.