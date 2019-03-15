Hinostroza posted a natural hat trick and eight shots on goal in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

The first two goals Hinostroza potted were on the man advantage in the second period before adding the third late in the final frame. Hinostroza now has four goals over his last two games, and while he likely won't keep that up, he is currently seeing first-line minutes. Hinostroza has 15 goals and 19 assists in 61 games this season, all of which are career highs.