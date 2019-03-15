Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Creates shower of hats
Hinostroza posted a natural hat trick and eight shots on goal in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.
The first two goals Hinostroza potted were on the man advantage in the second period before adding the third late in the final frame. Hinostroza now has four goals over his last two games, and while he likely won't keep that up, he is currently seeing first-line minutes. Hinostroza has 15 goals and 19 assists in 61 games this season, all of which are career highs.
More News
-
Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Tallies game-winning goal•
-
Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Picks up three helpers in win•
-
Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Dishes pair of assists•
-
Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Scores in loss•
-
Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Brushes twine•
-
Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Carries offense to win over Sens•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...