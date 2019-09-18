Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Dealing with upper-body issue
Hinostroza is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
The Coyotes don't have another exhibition match until Saturday against Anaheim, and Hinostroza's issue isn't believed to be overly serious, so he may not be forced to miss any game action. The 25-year-old American, who set career highs in goals (16), assists (23) and games played (72) last season, is expected to fill a middle-six role while also skating on one of Arizona's power-play units during the upcoming campaign.
