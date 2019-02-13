Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Dishes pair of assists
Hinostroza registered two assists in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Both helpers came in a three-goal third period for the Coyotes. Hinostroza is closing in on the career-high 25 points he had last year, sitting at 22 through 46 games this year. The Coyotes only averaged 2.6 goals per game prior to Tuesday, making it hard to trust their middle-six forwards on a regular basis.
