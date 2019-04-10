Hinostroza posted 16 goals and 39 points over 72 games in the 2018-19 season.

Hinostroza never played more than 50 games in a season before this year, but he still registered career highs in all major fantasy categories. He's more comfortable with his role in the offense now as well, posting 152 shots on net, nearly doubling the previous season's total of 86.

More News
Our Latest Stories