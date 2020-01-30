Hinostroza netted a goal and dished an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.

Hinostroza scored in the first period and earned the secondary helper on Lawson Crouse's tally in the second. Their line, centered by Nick Schmaltz, accounted for all of the Coyotes' offense in the game. Hinostroza's two-point effort snapped a seven-game point drought. The 25-year-old has five tallies and 19 points through 51 contests.