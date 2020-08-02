Hinostroza is not in the lineup and is a healthy scratch for Game 1 against Nashville on Sunday, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

This comes as a bit of a shocker, as Hinostroza suited up in 68 games this season and was reasonably productive with 22 points in an average of 13:06 of ice time. Veteran Michael Grabner and rookie Barrett Hayton drew into the lineup instead, and interested parties should keep watch for additional info regarding Hinostroza's status ahead of Tuesday's Game 2.