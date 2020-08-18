Hinostroza recorded a power-play assist in Monday's 7-1 loss to the Avalanche in Game 4.

Hinostroza has struggled a bit since the restart of play, with two assists and a plus-1 rating in six games. The 26-year-old had a modest 22 points (five goals, 17 helpers) in 68 regular-season contests. Regression played a role for Hinostroza in 2019-20 -- he shot 10.5 percent to score 16 goals and 39 points in the previous season, then dipped to a 3.8 percent scoring rate this year.