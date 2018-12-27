Per coach Rick Tocchet, Hinostroza (lower body) could play Saturday against the Ducks after returning to practice Thursday, NHL.com's Dan Greenspan reports.

Hinostroza will miss a 10th consecutive game Thursday, but it appears as though his lengthy absence may finally come to an end against Anaheim.The 24-year-old American's impending return will bolster the Coyotes' depth up front, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only notched four goals and 12 points while posting an ugly minus-9 rating in 27 appearances this campaign.