Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Notches one assist in loss
Hinostroza registered one assist in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Wild.
The first-period helper was Hinostroza's first point of the young season. Playing a bottom-six role for the lowly Coyotes, the 24-year-old Chicago native won't be racking many points, despite also seeing time on the second power-play unit. It's probably wise to steer clear of him in most formats.
More News
-
Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Finds twine in Coyotes debut•
-
Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Will play Sunday•
-
Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Shipped off to desert•
-
Blackhawks' Vinnie Hinostroza: Signs two-year extension with Blackhawks•
-
Blackhawks' Vinnie Hinostroza: Undergoes sports hernia surgery•
-
Blackhawks' Vinnie Hinostroza: Preparing to return Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...