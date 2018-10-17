Hinostroza registered one assist in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Wild.

The first-period helper was Hinostroza's first point of the young season. Playing a bottom-six role for the lowly Coyotes, the 24-year-old Chicago native won't be racking many points, despite also seeing time on the second power-play unit. It's probably wise to steer clear of him in most formats.