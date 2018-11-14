Hinostroza managed a primary assist in Tuesday's 6-1 road loss to the Red Wings.

A shifty forward who was acquired in a trade with Chicago upon a mid-summer swap, Hinostroza is on pace for 19 goals and 24 assists over a full season in the desert. He's on his way to career highs across the board, though that sounds a bit funny since the diminutive skater is only in his fourth year at the NHL level.