Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Picks up apple in big loss
Hinostroza managed a primary assist in Tuesday's 6-1 road loss to the Red Wings.
A shifty forward who was acquired in a trade with Chicago upon a mid-summer swap, Hinostroza is on pace for 19 goals and 24 assists over a full season in the desert. He's on his way to career highs across the board, though that sounds a bit funny since the diminutive skater is only in his fourth year at the NHL level.
