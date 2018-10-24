Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Picks up assist
Hinostroza notched an assist and one shot on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
Hinostroza logged 13:43 of ice, which is his second-lowest total of the season, but he's still seeing power-play time. The 24-year-old winger now has four points in eight games, and he's averaging 2.6 shots on goal per game.
