Hinostroza notched an assist and one shot on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Hinostroza logged 13:43 of ice, which is his second-lowest total of the season, but he's still seeing power-play time. The 24-year-old winger now has four points in eight games, and he's averaging 2.6 shots on goal per game.

