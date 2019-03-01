Hinostroza finished with three assists Thursday in a 5-2 win over Vancouver.

All three of Hinostroza's helpers versus the Canucks came at even strength, even though the Coyotes' forward logged 2:06 of power-play time. He also dished out a game-high five hits. Through 54 games, Hinostroza has registered a career-best 28 points.

