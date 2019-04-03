Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Point streak to three games
Hinostroza registered an assist and three shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Kings.
Hinostroza has enjoyed a career year with 38 points (16 goals, 22 helpers) in 70 games, as well as 147 shots on goal. With four points in his last three games, he's finishing strong, although facing Vegas and Winnipeg in the last two games of the season makes him less favorable as a DFS play.
