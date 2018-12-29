Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Ready to rock
Hinostroza (lower body) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Ducks, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Hinostroza's return will bolster the Coyotes' depth up front, but it will likely go unnoticed by most fantasy owners, as he's only totaled four goals and 12 points in 27 appearances this season.
