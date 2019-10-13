Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Records assist
Hinostroza posted an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.
The winger has had a quiet start to the season, as the helper is Hinostroza's first point this year. He's only managed five shots on goal in four games -- the product of being stuck on the fourth line.
