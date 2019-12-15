Hinostroza produced a power-play assist in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Devils.

Hinostroza set up Alex Goligoski for the goal at 15:35 of the first period. Hinostroza has four assists in his last two games, which followed a seven-game drought for the winger. The 25-year-old has 14 points and 58 shots on goal through 35 contests this year, well below the scoring pace he displayed with 39 points in 72 outings in 2018-19.