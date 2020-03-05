Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Registers helper for 100th point
Hinostroza picked up an assist and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.
Hinostroza earned the secondary helper on Lawson Crouse's go-ahead goal at 12:39 of the third period. The assist was Hinostroza's 100th career point, achieved in his 244th game. For the season, the 25-year-old has 22 points, 129 shots and a plus-2 rating through 66 contests.
More News
-
Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Contributes shorthanded helper•
-
Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Goal and assist Wednesday•
-
Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Sets up opening goal•
-
Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Continues strong playmaking•
-
Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Records power-play helper•
-
Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Three helpers in first period•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.