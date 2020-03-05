Hinostroza picked up an assist and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

Hinostroza earned the secondary helper on Lawson Crouse's go-ahead goal at 12:39 of the third period. The assist was Hinostroza's 100th career point, achieved in his 244th game. For the season, the 25-year-old has 22 points, 129 shots and a plus-2 rating through 66 contests.