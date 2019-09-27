Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Rejoins lineup
Hinostroza (lower body) returned to the lineup for Thursday's preseason matchup with Vancouver.
Hinostroza failed to tally a point during Thursday's 4-2 win over the Canucks, but coach Rich Tocchet leaned on him throughout the contest. The 25-year-old pivot logged 19:04 of ice time against Vancouver, 3:53 of which came on the man advantage. The former Blackhawk will fill a middle-six role while seeing time on Arizona's second power-play unit in 2019-20.
More News
-
Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Dealing with upper-body issue•
-
Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Displays career year•
-
Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Point streak to three games•
-
Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Snaps drought with two assists•
-
Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Creates shower of hats•
-
Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Tallies game-winning goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.