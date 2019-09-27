Hinostroza (lower body) returned to the lineup for Thursday's preseason matchup with Vancouver.

Hinostroza failed to tally a point during Thursday's 4-2 win over the Canucks, but coach Rich Tocchet leaned on him throughout the contest. The 25-year-old pivot logged 19:04 of ice time against Vancouver, 3:53 of which came on the man advantage. The former Blackhawk will fill a middle-six role while seeing time on Arizona's second power-play unit in 2019-20.