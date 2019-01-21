Hinostroza scored his fifth goal of the season in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

The game-winning marker was Hinostroza's first goal since Nov. 11 and moves him to 16 points in 38 games this season. Averaging only 0.29 points per game, the 24-year-old, outside of deeper formats, is not an ownable fantasy commodity.

More News
Our Latest Stories