Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Scores in loss
Hinostroza scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Predators.
With goals in back-to-back games, Hinostroza is one away from 10 on the year. The 24-year-old has never posted double-digit goals in a season but figures to change that in 2018-19. In his first season with Arizona, Hinostroza is enjoying the highest shooting percentage of his career (11.3).
