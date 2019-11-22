Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Scores to prevent shutout
Hinostroza scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Hinostroza made sure Frederik Andersen wouldn't shut out the Coyotes, tallying in the final minute of the third period. The 25-year-old Chicago native has battled inconsistency this season -- the goal snapped a four-game point drought that followed a previous four-game streak. For the year, Hinostroza has seven points and 35 shots through 23 outings.
