Hinostroza scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Hinostroza made sure Frederik Andersen wouldn't shut out the Coyotes, tallying in the final minute of the third period. The 25-year-old Chicago native has battled inconsistency this season -- the goal snapped a four-game point drought that followed a previous four-game streak. For the year, Hinostroza has seven points and 35 shots through 23 outings.