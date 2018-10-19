Hinostroza scored on both of his shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Playing in his home town of Chicago against the team that drafted him with a sixth-round selection in 2012, Hinostroza posted the second multi-goal effort of his career. He ruined the long-awaited return of Blackhawks netminder Corey Crawford by potting the game-winning goal in the second period, then added an empty-netter to seal it with 2:20 to go.