Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Scores twice against former team
Hinostroza scored on both of his shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Playing in his home town of Chicago against the team that drafted him with a sixth-round selection in 2012, Hinostroza posted the second multi-goal effort of his career. He ruined the long-awaited return of Blackhawks netminder Corey Crawford by potting the game-winning goal in the second period, then added an empty-netter to seal it with 2:20 to go.
