Hinostroza picked up an assist, four PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Flyers.

Hinostroza had the secondary assist on Brad Richardson's opening tally. The 25-year-old winger has assists in back-to-back outings after a five-game point drought. He's seen a slight reduction in his role since Taylor Hall was traded from the Devils. Hinostroza still has 17 points, 74 shots on goal and a plus-5 rating through 43 contests.