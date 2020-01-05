Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Sets up opening goal
Hinostroza picked up an assist, four PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Flyers.
Hinostroza had the secondary assist on Brad Richardson's opening tally. The 25-year-old winger has assists in back-to-back outings after a five-game point drought. He's seen a slight reduction in his role since Taylor Hall was traded from the Devils. Hinostroza still has 17 points, 74 shots on goal and a plus-5 rating through 43 contests.
