Hinostroza (groin) was acquired by the Coyotes from the Blackhawks -- along with Jordan Oesterle, Marian Hossa (illness) and a 2019 third-round pick -- in exchange for Marcus Kruger, three prospects and a 2019 fifth-round selection.

Despite playing in just one more game (50) than his previous career high, Hinostroza set career bests in goals (seven), assists (18) and shots (86) last season. The 24-year-old will likely start out in a bottom-six role with his new club, but could challenge Christian Dvorak for a spot on the second line. The primary focus of the deal was the Hawks shedding cap space -- specifically Hossa's $5.275 million -- and Hinostroza was the cost of doing business. The three young prospects sent the other way were MacKenzie Entwistle, Jordan Maletta and Andrew Campbell.