Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Shipped off to desert
Hinostroza (groin) was acquired by the Coyotes from the Blackhawks -- along with Jordan Oesterle, Marian Hossa (illness) and a 2019 third-round pick -- in exchange for Marcus Kruger, three prospects and a 2019 fifth-round selection.
Despite playing in just one more game (50) than his previous career high, Hinostroza set career bests in goals (seven), assists (18) and shots (86) last season. The 24-year-old will likely start out in a bottom-six role with his new club, but could challenge Christian Dvorak for a spot on the second line. The primary focus of the deal was the Hawks shedding cap space -- specifically Hossa's $5.275 million -- and Hinostroza was the cost of doing business. The three young prospects sent the other way were MacKenzie Entwistle, Jordan Maletta and Andrew Campbell.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Vinnie Hinostroza: Signs two-year extension with Blackhawks•
-
Blackhawks' Vinnie Hinostroza: Undergoes sports hernia surgery•
-
Blackhawks' Vinnie Hinostroza: Preparing to return Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Vinnie Hinostroza: Out for personal reasons•
-
Blackhawks' Vinnie Hinostroza: Notches two points Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Vinnie Hinostroza: Leads way in win over Preds•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...