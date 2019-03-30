Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Snaps drought with two assists
Hinostroza assisted on both of the Coyotes' tallies in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Avalanche on Friday.
Hinostroza was the provider for Oliver Ekman-Larsson's two-goal burst to help the Coyotes earn a point. Hinostroza has had a career year with 36 points (15 goals, 21 assists) and 141 shots in 68 games in his first campaign in Arizona. The 24-year-old still has room for growth and may be worth a look in the late rounds of fantasy drafts next season.
More News
-
Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Creates shower of hats•
-
Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Tallies game-winning goal•
-
Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Picks up three helpers in win•
-
Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Dishes pair of assists•
-
Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Scores in loss•
-
Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Brushes twine•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...