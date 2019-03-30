Hinostroza assisted on both of the Coyotes' tallies in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Avalanche on Friday.

Hinostroza was the provider for Oliver Ekman-Larsson's two-goal burst to help the Coyotes earn a point. Hinostroza has had a career year with 36 points (15 goals, 21 assists) and 141 shots in 68 games in his first campaign in Arizona. The 24-year-old still has room for growth and may be worth a look in the late rounds of fantasy drafts next season.