Hinostroza scored a goal on three shots and added a pair of blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

Hinostroza snapped a season-opening 14-game goal drought with the tally at 10:31 of the third period. Were it not for a big Flames rally, Hinostroza's goal might have had a greater impact on the contest. The 25-year-old has three points and 19 shots in 15 appearances this season. He posted 39 points in 72 outings last year, but the slow start to 2019-20 will make that pace difficult to repeat.