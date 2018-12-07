Hinostroza suffered a lower-body injury during Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Capitals, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old forward will be reevaluated Friday, so an expected timetable for his recovery should be announced soon. If Hinostroza's unable to go Saturday against San Jose, Conor Garland will likely draw into the lineup against the Sharks.

More News
Our Latest Stories