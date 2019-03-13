Hinostroza's 12th goal of the season wound up being the difference maker in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

The goal snapped a minor dry spell for Hinostroza, who had gone four games without a point before finding the back of the net against St. Louis. The 24-year-old center has found the scoresheet 31 times in 60 games and now has three game-winners in 2018-19.