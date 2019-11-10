Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Tallies second goal
Hinostroza scored a goal on three shots and was plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 defeat to Minnesota.
Hinostroza notched his second goal of the season to give the Coyotes a 3-1 lead that obviously did not hold up. Both of Hinostroza's goals have come over his last three games after he endured a 14-game drought to start the season.
