Hinostroza collected three assists, all in the first period, and was plus-3 in Thursday's 5-2 win versus Chicago.

The Coyotes built a 3-0 lead over Hinostroza's former team in the opening 15 minutes, and he had a hand in all three goals. It was his first multi-point effort of the season and halted his seven-game point streak. The 25-year-old has four goals and nine assists in 34 games.