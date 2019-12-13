Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Three helpers in first period
Hinostroza collected three assists, all in the first period, and was plus-3 in Thursday's 5-2 win versus Chicago.
The Coyotes built a 3-0 lead over Hinostroza's former team in the opening 15 minutes, and he had a hand in all three goals. It was his first multi-point effort of the season and halted his seven-game point streak. The 25-year-old has four goals and nine assists in 34 games.
