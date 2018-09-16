Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Will play Sunday
Hinostroza is expected to play in Sunday's preseason game versus the Golden Knights, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Hinostroza, 24, underwent surgery in April for a sports hernia, but many expected him to be ready for training camp. As a result, his expected participation in Sunday's contest should not come as a surprise. This will be Hinostroza's first year with Arizona after spending three seasons in Chicago. He's coming off a career-best 25-point campaign in 2017-18.
