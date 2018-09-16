Hinostroza is expected to play in Sunday's preseason game versus the Golden Knights, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Hinostroza, 24, underwent surgery in April for a sports hernia, but many expected him to be ready for training camp. As a result, his expected participation in Sunday's contest should not come as a surprise. This will be Hinostroza's first year with Arizona after spending three seasons in Chicago. He's coming off a career-best 25-point campaign in 2017-18.