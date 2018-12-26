Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Will travel with team
Hinostroza (lower body) is expected to resume practicing and will join the Coyotes' upcoming two-game road trip, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Hinostroza has been sidelined since Dec. 6 due to his lower-body issue, but appears to be nearing a return. With the holiday break still in effect, the winger's status for Thursday's clash with the Kings remains up in the air. If Hinostroza is cleared to play, the club may decide not to recall both Conor Garland and Michael Bunting from the minors.
