Kolyachonok (undisclosed) may miss the final three games of the season, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.
If Kolyachonok is in fact done for the year, he'll finish the campaign having tallied three points while averaging 15:51 of ice time through 32 contests. Victor Soderstrom will get the first crack at replacing Kolyachonok in the lineup Tuesday against Minnesota.
